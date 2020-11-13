Home Is a Construct
Should the single-family home really be the American dream?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, more of Trump’s inner circle test positive for Covid-19.
In the interview, writer and urban policy specialist Diana Lind is here to talk about her new book Brave New Home: Our Future in Smarter, Simpler, Happier Housing. She and Mike discuss how the single-family home arose in the U.S., if it’s really making us any happier to live that way, and what sorts of legal roadblocks currently prevent a variety of housing options from proliferating across the country.
In the spiel, Rudy on the radio.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.