Home Is a Construct

On the Gist, more of Trump’s inner circle test positive for Covid-19.

In the interview, writer and urban policy specialist Diana Lind is here to talk about her new book Brave New Home: Our Future in Smarter, Simpler, Happier Housing. She and Mike discuss how the single-family home arose in the U.S., if it’s really making us any happier to live that way, and what sorts of legal roadblocks currently prevent a variety of housing options from proliferating across the country.

In the spiel, Rudy on the radio.

