The Gist

The Democrat Debrief

With the way Congressional races shook out, the Left needs to look inward.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Democrats practiced caution and Republicans jumped into the deep end.

In the interview, Emily Bazelon and Mike recap election week, its days-long outcome and our current reality with the two candidates. Bazelon writes for the New York Times magazine, co-hosts Slate’s Political Gabfest, and author of Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration.

In the spiel, what is the Democratic Party’s way forward?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow