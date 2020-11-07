The Democrat Debrief

On the Gist, Democrats practiced caution and Republicans jumped into the deep end.

In the interview, Emily Bazelon and Mike recap election week, its days-long outcome and our current reality with the two candidates. Bazelon writes for the New York Times magazine, co-hosts Slate’s Political Gabfest, and author of Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration.

In the spiel, what is the Democratic Party’s way forward?

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.