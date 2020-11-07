The Democrat Debrief
With the way Congressional races shook out, the Left needs to look inward.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Democrats practiced caution and Republicans jumped into the deep end.
In the interview, Emily Bazelon and Mike recap election week, its days-long outcome and our current reality with the two candidates. Bazelon writes for the New York Times magazine, co-hosts Slate’s Political Gabfest, and author of Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration.
In the spiel, what is the Democratic Party’s way forward?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.