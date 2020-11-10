The News Normal
In a post-Trump era, anchors should stop opining and return to reporting the news.
On the Gist, getting back to normal.
In the interview, WHYY’s Katie Meyer is here to discuss Pennsylvania politics with Mike. They talk about how the changes in voting collection and counting changed in the state during 2020, why it caused such national turmoil, and if Republican meddling even helped their strategy at all.
In the spiel, anchors having too many opinions.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.