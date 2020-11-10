The News Normal

On the Gist, getting back to normal.

In the interview, WHYY’s Katie Meyer is here to discuss Pennsylvania politics with Mike. They talk about how the changes in voting collection and counting changed in the state during 2020, why it caused such national turmoil, and if Republican meddling even helped their strategy at all.

In the spiel, anchors having too many opinions.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.