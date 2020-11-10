Jeopardy, A Beloved Tradition

On the Gist, brokered by Russia.

In the interview, Claire McNear joins Mike to talk about her new book Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider’s Guide to Jeopardy! In it, McNear explains the history of the game, what it takes to be a contestant and maintain a storied winning streak, and how so much of Jeopardy’s DNA came from its late host - Alex Trebek. Claire is a staff writer at The Ringer.

In the spiel, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe testifies.

