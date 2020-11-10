Jeopardy, A Beloved Tradition
Claire McNear on Alex Trebek respecting his game.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, brokered by Russia.
In the interview, Claire McNear joins Mike to talk about her new book Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider’s Guide to Jeopardy! In it, McNear explains the history of the game, what it takes to be a contestant and maintain a storied winning streak, and how so much of Jeopardy’s DNA came from its late host - Alex Trebek. Claire is a staff writer at The Ringer.
In the spiel, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe testifies.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.