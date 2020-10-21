Calling It: Brian Rosenwald

On the Gist, Mike checks in with this Lawfare piece, and the U.S. Elections Project.

In the interview, Mike talks with Brian Rosenwald, a media historian and fellow at

the University of Pennsylvania, about how election night might play out. They discuss the idea of a red mirage, how Republican governors can bring order to things, and how far-right talk radio is going to digest the results. Rosenwald is the author of Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States.

In the spiel, Trump’s bad surrogates.

