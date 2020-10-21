Calling It: Brian Rosenwald
Day 3 of the Gist’s series about election night with the media historian Brian Rosenwald.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Mike checks in with this Lawfare piece, and the U.S. Elections Project.
In the interview, Mike talks with Brian Rosenwald, a media historian and fellow at
the University of Pennsylvania, about how election night might play out. They discuss the idea of a red mirage, how Republican governors can bring order to things, and how far-right talk radio is going to digest the results. Rosenwald is the author of Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States.
In the spiel, Trump’s bad surrogates.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.