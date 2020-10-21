The Gist

Calling It: Brian Rosenwald

Day 3 of the Gist’s series about election night with the media historian Brian Rosenwald.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Mike checks in with this Lawfare piece, and the U.S. Elections Project.

In the interview, Mike talks with Brian Rosenwald, a media historian and fellow at
the University of Pennsylvania, about how election night might play out. They discuss the idea of a red mirage, how Republican governors can bring order to things, and how far-right talk radio is going to digest the results. Rosenwald is the author of Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States.

In the spiel, Trump’s bad surrogates.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow