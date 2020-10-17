Masking Over Truth

On the Gist, the price of corn.

In the interview, former senior strategist for the NRA Joshua L. Powell is back for the second half of his conversation with Mike. They run down a series of NRA opinions and he and Mike go back and forth about how much NRA members believe things like “the only solution to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” and whether we should own AR-15s. Powell’s book is Inside the NRA: A Tell-All Account of Corruption, Greed, and Paranoia within the Most Powerful Political Group in America.



In the spiel, dueling town halls.

