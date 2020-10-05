Iterations of Idiocy

On the Gist, Trump’s doctor has reasons.

In the interview, former FBI agent Peter Strzok is here to discuss his new book Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump. He and Mike discuss the investigation into Trump and Russia, the ways kompromat could push Trump to make decisions based on Russian interests, and how Trump vilified two federal agents over personal text messages that were leaked to the press by the Justice Department.

In the spiel, even the president can catch COVID, but what does that even mean?

