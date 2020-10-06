Rebranding Schadenfreude

On the Gist, a buffet of bad takes from Joe Piscopo.

In the interview, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is here to discuss a topic the Gist can’t seem to get enough of recently, the Mueller investigation. Toobin’s new book, True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump, explores the investigation and analyzes its failures, and he talks with Mike about Mueller’s misplaced trust in institutions, and how sympathetic we should find him in light of that.

In the spiel, how do you feel about Trump’s diagnosis?

