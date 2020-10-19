Calling It: Steve Kornacki and Brian Stelter

On the Gist, we’re launching a week-long focus on election night and how different news organizations handle making the winning calls.

In the interviews, Mike talks with NBC News’ national political correspondent Steve Kornacki about his network’s decision desk, their processes in tabulation, and how they will be closely monitoring the votes coming in days after Tuesday, November 3. Kornacki is the author of The Red and the Blue.

Then, Mike speaks with CNN’s Brian Stelter about CNN’s plan for coverage, and the outsized role that Fox News represents and his predictions for their election day narrative. Stelter is the author of Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.



Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.