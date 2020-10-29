Lone Star Elections

On the Gist, the Jim Comey letter came out four years ago today.

In the interview, Mike talks with Scott Braddock, editor and Texan political analyst at the Quorum Report. Braddock is also host of Texas Take, a podcast from the Houston Chronicle. They talk about what’s at stake on the ballots for election day, and how compared with previous years Texans have been voting in record numbers.

In the spiel, Trump’s exceptions.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.