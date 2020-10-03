Hoisted By His Own Petard

On the Gist, Trump’s mask strategy.

In the interview, Mike is joined by David Priess, COO of the Lawfare Institute, an organization and online magazine which focuses on national security issues. Priess posits some worst case scenarios in light of President Trump contracting Covid-19, the unexpected vulnerabilities and uncertainties that lay ahead, historical norms of disclosure for a president, and the ultimate Continuity of Government Plan - the election. Priess is a former CIA officer, and author of The President’s Book of Secrets and How to Get Rid of a President: History’s Guide to Removing Unpopular, Unable, or Unfit Chief Executives.

In the spiel, Trump has no one to blame but himself.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Jamila Bey.