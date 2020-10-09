The World Needs Better Men
Michael Ian Black on writing his new book as a letter to his son about masculinity.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the vice presidential debate and expanding SCOTUS.
In the interview, Mike is joined by author, comedian, podcast host, and actor Michael Ian Black to talk about his latest book, A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son. Black was persuaded to write the book after publishing a New York Times op-ed on school shootings and gun control in 2018. Part advice and part memoir, A Better Man poses the question: why is it always boys and young men who are pulling the trigger? Black challenges readers to expand their definition of masculinity while refraining from denigrating qualities traditionally seen as feminine.
In the spiel, how the Hasidic community in New York City is handling COVID-19.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.