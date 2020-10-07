Too Big To Govern?
The possibilities of reckoning with an ever-growing America.
On the Gist, a vice presidential debate starring plexiglass.
In the interview, Mike hosts a roundtable discussion with journalist Richard Kreitner and Vox’s Matthew Yglesias to talk about how each of their new books address the problem of an ever-increasing American population. They debate if the U.S.A. should split into more manageable nations, or if the country should keep pushing population growth. Yglesias’ book is One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Big, and Kreitner’s latest is Break It Up: Secession, Division, and the Secret History of America’s Imperfect Union.
In the spiel, Delco, South Philly, and NY tri-state area Italian Americans for Joe Biden.
