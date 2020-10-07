On the Gist, a vice presidential debate starring plexiglass.

In the interview, Mike hosts a roundtable discussion with journalist Richard Kreitner and Vox’s Matthew Yglesias to talk about how each of their new books address the problem of an ever-increasing American population. They debate if the U.S.A. should split into more manageable nations, or if the country should keep pushing population growth. Yglesias’ book is One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Big, and Kreitner’s latest is Break It Up: Secession, Division, and the Secret History of America’s Imperfect Union.

In the spiel, Delco, South Philly, and NY tri-state area Italian Americans for Joe Biden.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.