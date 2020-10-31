Broadband Is Not A Luxury
Gov. Jeb Bush on improving the nation’s digital infrastructure.
On the Gist, Trump in Michigan.
In the interview, Mike talks with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush about his push for access to national broadband internet access. He argues that high-speed internet in the U.S. is lagging compared to other industrialized countries. Now more than ever, digital infrastructure has become a critical resource to the economy, as well as our nation’s security. Read Gov. Bush’s piece in Slate published in early October.
In the spiel, painting Trump in a terrible light.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.