Dastardly Debate

Recapping the universally panned presidential debate is painful.

On the Gist, there were a great many missteps last night on the presidential debate stage, but despite the rhetorical slips, Biden stayed on his feet to glide past Trump.

In the interview, Mike and Slate’s national correspondent, Will Saletan, recap the first presidential debate. They dissect the prep and implemented strategies of both the Trump and Biden camps, the gratuitous exchanges between the two candidates, Chris Wallace’s performance as moderator, and how to curb the electoral nightmare scenarios looming on the horizon.

In the spiel, Donald Trump did not say, “Yes!” when asked if he repudiated white supremacy. But was it because he wouldn’t do it, or was it because he has the inability to articulate?

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Jamila Bey.

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

