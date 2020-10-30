Swinging In Iowa

On the Gist, the number of people who’ve already voted.

In the interview, Erin Murphy, the Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises in Iowa, joins Mike to talk about what the election looks like in his state. They discuss how Trump is faring with farmers, what the different races look like there, and the effect anti-gun groups may be having on the state elections.

In the spiel, Perdue and Ossoff face off in Georgia.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.