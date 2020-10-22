Calling It: Dan Rather

On the Gist, our civic obligations in 2020.

In the interview, Mike talks with journalist and veteran broadcast anchor Dan Rather about his decades-long career in covering elections, highlighting a few cautionary tales learned from the 2000 race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Rather explains that for some major networks, making the right call in 2000 was marred by corporate interference in the control rooms, plus he stresses that unexpected delays could fuel conspiracy theories. Patience will be a virtue come “voting night,” he explains. Rather is author of What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism, is the host of The Big Interview on AXS TV, and the host of a documentary called Human Nature, which is now streaming on Netflix.

In the spiel, Michael Moore’s political predictions in 2020.

