You Gotta Believe

On the Gist, Trump’s falsehoods.

In the interview, Mikes talks with neuroscientist, Stanford University professor and best-selling author, David Eagleman, about his latest book Livewired: The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain. Eagleman says that the way the brain is able to change and adapt to adversity is still inspiring new developments and new questions.

In the spiel, making a political comeback.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Jamila Bey.