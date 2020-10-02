The Gist

You Gotta Believe

Biden’s fragile lead and Trump’s last-ditch efforts.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s falsehoods.

In the interview, Mikes talks with neuroscientist, Stanford University professor and best-selling author, David Eagleman, about his latest book Livewired: The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain. Eagleman says that the way the brain is able to change and adapt to adversity is still inspiring new developments and new questions.

In the spiel, making a political comeback.

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Jamila Bey.

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

