You Gotta Believe
Biden’s fragile lead and Trump’s last-ditch efforts.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump’s falsehoods.
In the interview, Mikes talks with neuroscientist, Stanford University professor and best-selling author, David Eagleman, about his latest book Livewired: The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain. Eagleman says that the way the brain is able to change and adapt to adversity is still inspiring new developments and new questions.
In the spiel, making a political comeback.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Jamila Bey.