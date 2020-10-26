The Gist

Georgia on Our Mind

Checking in on the Georgia’s races with Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Bill Nigut.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump and Armenians.

In the interview, Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Bill Nigut is here to talk with Mike about Georgia. He fills Mike in on the details of the fight between Kelly Loeffler, Doug Collins, and Raphael Warnock, and shares how impressed he’s been with Jon Ossoff’s debate performance against incumbent David Perdue. They also discuss how Biden is trying to reach voters in the state, and if there’s any chance it could go blue. Nigut is the host of Political Rewind.

In the spiel, Trump watched 60 Minutes.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

