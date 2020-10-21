Calling It: Julie Pace
Day 2 of the Gist’s series about election night with the AP’s Washington Bureau Chief.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, network news election branding.
In the interview, Mike talks with Julie Pace, Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, about the AP’s history in counting the vote since 1848, how they’ve traditionally declared winners, and an explanation on how they will be going above and beyond in 2020 in sharing the race calls that they are and aren’t making.
In the spiel, local political television ads.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.