The Gist

Calling It: Julie Pace

Day 2 of the Gist’s series about election night with the AP’s Washington Bureau Chief.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, network news election branding.

In the interview, Mike talks with Julie Pace, Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, about the AP’s history in counting the vote since 1848, how they’ve traditionally declared winners, and an explanation on how they will be going above and beyond in 2020 in sharing the race calls that they are and aren’t making.

In the spiel, local political television ads.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow