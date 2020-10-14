Talking Around Amy Coney Barrett
The Judiciary Committee can only concern themselves with process, not product.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, uniting with your would-be kidnappers?
In the interview, Mike talks to former Obama staffer Elliot Williams about his new podcast Made to Fail, a show where he explores the different ways governmental institutions across have been made intentionally dysfunctional, like the Florida unemployment system, and the impact it has on people in need of such infrastructure. All episodes of Made to Fail are available wherever you get your podcasts.
In the spiel, processing Amy Coney Barrett.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.