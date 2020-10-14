The Gist

Talking Around Amy Coney Barrett

The Judiciary Committee can only concern themselves with process, not product.

On the Gist, uniting with your would-be kidnappers?

In the interview, Mike talks to former Obama staffer Elliot Williams about his new podcast Made to Fail, a show where he explores the different ways governmental institutions across have been made intentionally dysfunctional, like the Florida unemployment system, and the impact it has on people in need of such infrastructure. All episodes of Made to Fail are available wherever you get your podcasts.

In the spiel, processing Amy Coney Barrett.

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist.

