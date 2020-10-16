The Gist

The Personal Is Judicial

Amy Coney Barrett’s career trajectory and private beliefs are inextricably linked.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, David Ruffin.

In the interview, former senior strategist for the NRA Joshua L. Powell is here to discuss his new book, Inside the NRA: A Tell-All Account of Corruption, Greed, and Paranoia within the Most Powerful Political Group in America. During the first half of this two-part conversation, he and Mike talk about the nefarious ways Wayne LaPierre used the NRA to push forward polarizing but niche interests, and the case New York State Attorney General Letitia James is bringing against them.

In the spiel, Amy Coney Barrett’s personal life is judicial.

