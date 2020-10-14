Pollster Pitfalls
Robert Cahaly, who predicted a Trump win in 2016, reveals his 2020 forecast.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, an Alaskan drama.
In the interview, Mike talks with Robert Cahaly, head pollster of the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group. Robert explains their polling methodology in gathering accurate opinion data, why social desirability bias comes into play, and how his team was able to predict Trump’s win in 2016. Now he posits that in 2020 Trump has more support than the polls could be showing.
In the spiel, Kabuki-style hearings continue for Amy Coney Barrett.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.