Justice or Retribution?
Outrage at Kentucky’s decision is really outrage at the entire justice system.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump sounds braggadocious.
In the interview, it’s the second half of Mike’s conversation with CNN’s Brian Stelter. They discuss why Fox News is losing advertisers, and why executives at the organization continue to stand by their talent, and Mike questions whether news anchors have given up their objectivity with lengthy monologues about the state of democracy under Trump. His latest book, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth, is out now.
In the spiel, looking for justice in Louisville, Kentucky.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.