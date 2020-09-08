No Cause Bigger Than Himself
Trump has no respect for causes and institutions where he isn’t at the center.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, gender reveal parties.
In the interview, NPR’s Jacob Goldstein is here to talk about his new book, Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing. They discuss how Andrew Jackson made mistakes about national banking, why we should never return to the gold standard, and if cash is on the way out. Goldstein is a host of NPR’s Planet Money.
In the spiel, Trump hates sacrifice.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Margaret Kelley, and Lori Galarreta.