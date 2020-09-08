No Cause Bigger Than Himself

On the Gist, gender reveal parties.

In the interview, NPR’s Jacob Goldstein is here to talk about his new book, Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing. They discuss how Andrew Jackson made mistakes about national banking, why we should never return to the gold standard, and if cash is on the way out. Goldstein is a host of NPR’s Planet Money.

In the spiel, Trump hates sacrifice.

