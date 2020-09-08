The Gist

No Cause Bigger Than Himself

Trump has no respect for causes and institutions where he isn’t at the center.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, gender reveal parties.

In the interview, NPR’s Jacob Goldstein is here to talk about his new book, Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing. They discuss how Andrew Jackson made mistakes about national banking, why we should never return to the gold standard, and if cash is on the way out. Goldstein is a host of NPR’s Planet Money.

In the spiel, Trump hates sacrifice.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Margaret Kelley, and Lori Galarreta.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

