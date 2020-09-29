Deliver Us From Trump
New revelations might not make a difference to voters.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the attack on the Knights of Columbus.
In the interview, Mike talks with Philippe I. Reines, political consultant, longtime aid and former staffer of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. In light of the upcoming presidential debates between Trump and Biden, Reines details his debate preparation in 2016, shares some possible strategies that the Biden camp may be using to prepare, and what sort of tactics Biden could use to go for the jugular.
In the spiel, cult of Trump.
Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Jamila Bey.