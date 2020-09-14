Biden Wouldn’t Have Saved Us All

On the Gist, Trump isn’t helping you.

In the interview, Leon Neyfakh is here to talk about the newest season of Fiasco, which focuses on Boston’s effort to desegregate its schools. He and Mike discuss the difficulties of finding a nuanced way to tell a story that complicates it beyond racism, and the reasons Biden’s stance on bussing has changed over the years. Fiasco is available on Luminary.

In the spiel, Peter Navarro vs. Jake Tapper.

