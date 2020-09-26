Reconsidering Comey

On the Gist, a Twitter bug.

In the interview, actor Jeff Daniels and writer Billy Ray are here to discuss the new

two-night mini-series The Comey Rule on Showtime. The mini-series focuses on the story James Comey in the fall of 2016, and even though both Daniels and Ray had certain perceptions of how poorly James Comey handled it all, working on this project really revealed the humanity and struggle of this public servant. Mike talks with them about the creative process, adapting such recent history, and their new views on the man. The Comey Rule premieres on Showtime on Sunday, September 27.

In the spiel, Daniel Cameron’s wife is white.

