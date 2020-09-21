The Gist

Wishing for Democracy

In the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, the argument of packing the court prevails.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the pursuit of power through SCOTUS.

In the interview, Mike talks with radio presenter and author, Eric Weiner about his latest book The Socrates Express: In Search of Life Lessons from Dead Philosophers. In it, Weiner opines on the philosophical giants from a place that offers one of the more pleasant environments to philosophize - the railroad. In this travelogue, Weiner discusses their life-enhancing poetry, and explains how their lives were in fact just like ours, except they had more time to think and write than binge on Netflix.

In the spiel, the politicking around Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow