Racism in the Simulation

On the Gist, a sigh.

In the interview, Mike talks to Dr. Rashawn Ray, a sociologist studying new methods of measuring implicit bias using virtual simulations of police officer decision-making at the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland, College Park. He and his team are encouraged that by researching and educating law enforcement with real life social interaction training, they might be able to incite change in outcomes between officers and civilians. Ray is a Brookings Institution fellow and associate professor of sociology at UMD. Part one of their conversation is today.

In the spiel, vote twice, felony once.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.