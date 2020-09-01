Is Anybody Paying Attention?

On the Gist, Trump visits Kenosha.

In the interview, the Wall Street Journal’s Gerald Seib is here to discuss his new book, We Should Have Seen It Coming: From Ronald Reagan to Trump—A Front-Row Seat to a Political Revolution. He and Mike talk about how the GOP has changed since the time of Reagan and paved the way for Trump’s ascendence. They also touch on why Mitch McConnell keeps blocking relief packages, and how worried we should be about the future.

In the spiel, not paying attention to politics.

