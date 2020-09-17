The Gist

Fuel for a Cold War

We can’t let environmental concern override our power on the global chessboard.

On the Gist, Trump deals in the Middle East.

In the interview, we’ve got the second half of Mike’s conversation with Daniel Yergin, an energy expert who has advised the past four presidential administrations and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations. He and Mike talk about the looming cold war with China, how our change in the global energy market affects that relationship, and what transitions to alternative energy sources could look like.

In the spiel, medical atrocities at a detention center.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

