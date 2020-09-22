The Gist

The Consequence of Elections

Senators like Lindsey Graham might find themselves pushed out of office.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, nothing is reasonable anymore.

In the interview, CNN’s Brian Stelter is here to discuss his new book Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth. In the first half of his two-part interview, Stelter talks about the ways Fox changed after Roger Ailes’ exit in 2016, increasingly abandoning its news coverage in favor of polarizing commentary, and how the cycle of disinformation between Trump and Fox keeps us all trapped.

In the spiel, Sen. Lindsey Graham might face consequences.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow