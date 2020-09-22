The Consequence of Elections
Senators like Lindsey Graham might find themselves pushed out of office.
On the Gist, nothing is reasonable anymore.
In the interview, CNN’s Brian Stelter is here to discuss his new book Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth. In the first half of his two-part interview, Stelter talks about the ways Fox changed after Roger Ailes’ exit in 2016, increasingly abandoning its news coverage in favor of polarizing commentary, and how the cycle of disinformation between Trump and Fox keeps us all trapped.
In the spiel, Sen. Lindsey Graham might face consequences.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.