Villain Not Vigilante
The crimes of Kyle Rittenhouse were not justified.
On the Gist, believing catchy rhyming couplets or policies.
In the interview, writer, lawyer and author, Jill Filipovic joins Mike to talk about her latest book, OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind. Filipovic explains that the millennial generation has it worse than most, the relationship between millennials and their boomer parents, and how those boomers were afforded more social programs, leaving millennials with disastrous consequences.
In the spiel, the charges against Rittenhouse.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.