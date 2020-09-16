Third Party Thieves

On the Gist, Trump thinks the weather will balance everything out.

In the interview, Mikes talks with Michael Sandel, a political philosopher, global lecturer, and Harvard University professor about his latest book, The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?. In it, Sandel argues that meritocracy offers a false promise and that it’s actually eroding American culture. Sandel is a prolific author of numerous philosophical works, notably his New York Times best seller Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?

In the spiel, Wisconsin’s Green Party doesn’t make the ballot.

