Third Party Thieves

In a two-party system, do third-party candidates do anything but steal votes?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump thinks the weather will balance everything out.

In the interview, Mikes talks with Michael Sandel, a political philosopher, global lecturer, and Harvard University professor about his latest book, The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?. In it, Sandel argues that meritocracy offers a false promise and that it’s actually eroding American culture. Sandel is a prolific author of numerous philosophical works, notably his New York Times best seller Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do?

In the spiel, Wisconsin’s Green Party doesn’t make the ballot.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

