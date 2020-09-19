Special: SCOTUS After Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Emily Bazelon on the Justice’s legacy, the looming Senate fight, and what could happen with a conservative SCOTUS.
Episode Notes
Emily Bazelon joins Mike for a special episode on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. After discussing Ginsberg’s history as a justice and legacy on the court, they begin to unpack the future political ramifications. She and Mike talk through the ways a nomination could quickly slip through the Senate before January, the impact a conservative court could have on issues besides abortion rights, and if Ginsberg should have stepped down under President Obama.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.