Stop Fracking Out
This new industry has helped the U.S. regain its global energy foothold. We just need to regulate it better.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, delayed accuracy.
In the interview, the first half of Mike’s interview with Daniel Yergin, an author and energy expert who has advised the past four presidential administrations, who’s here to discuss his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations. He and Mike talk about how innovations in fracking have completely changed the landscape of global energy power, and why environmental concerns shouldn’t prevent all fracking.
In the spiel, Lauren Witzke.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.