Stop Fracking Out

On the Gist, delayed accuracy.

In the interview, the first half of Mike’s interview with Daniel Yergin, an author and energy expert who has advised the past four presidential administrations, who’s here to discuss his new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations. He and Mike talk about how innovations in fracking have completely changed the landscape of global energy power, and why environmental concerns shouldn’t prevent all fracking.

In the spiel, Lauren Witzke.

