Brainworms or Biden

On the Gist, Covid-19 deaths continue to rise.

In the interview, Mike’s conversation with Dr. Rashawn Ray is concluded with part two. Dr. Ray is a Brookings Institution fellow and a sociologist studying implicit bias in law enforcement through virtual reality at the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland, College Park. Ray explains that in his simulated training world, shootings are not justified, and that the VR situations police officers place themselves in are created to help remove racist perceptions and educate on use of force.

In the spiel, the Trump Biden ratio.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.