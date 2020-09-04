The Gist

Brainworms or Biden

His real truths just aren’t as sticky as Trump’s truthless traps.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Covid-19 deaths continue to rise.

In the interview, Mike’s conversation with Dr. Rashawn Ray is concluded with part two. Dr. Ray is a Brookings Institution fellow and a sociologist studying implicit bias in law enforcement through virtual reality at the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland, College Park. Ray explains that in his simulated training world, shootings are not justified, and that the VR situations police officers place themselves in are created to help remove racist perceptions and educate on use of force.

In the spiel, the Trump Biden ratio.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow