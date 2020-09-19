The Gist

Condemn Nation

Both sides of the aisle put too much weight in this lazy bit of rhetoric.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump can’t pronounce Mosni, Wisconsin.

In the interview, Mike talks with writers Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas about their foray into collaborative editing. Their new collection Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard is a curated volume of sports short stories that explores what it means to feel defeated. Pilon, a New York Times bestselling author, and Thomas, a New Yorker staff writer examine why winning isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, and why losing never fails to reveal life lessons to players and those on the sidelines.

In the spiel, condemning condemnation.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

