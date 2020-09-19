Condemn Nation

On the Gist, Trump can’t pronounce Mosni, Wisconsin.

In the interview, Mike talks with writers Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas about their foray into collaborative editing. Their new collection Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard is a curated volume of sports short stories that explores what it means to feel defeated. Pilon, a New York Times bestselling author, and Thomas, a New Yorker staff writer examine why winning isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, and why losing never fails to reveal life lessons to players and those on the sidelines.

In the spiel, condemning condemnation.

