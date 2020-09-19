Condemn Nation
Both sides of the aisle put too much weight in this lazy bit of rhetoric.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump can’t pronounce Mosni, Wisconsin.
In the interview, Mike talks with writers Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas about their foray into collaborative editing. Their new collection Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard is a curated volume of sports short stories that explores what it means to feel defeated. Pilon, a New York Times bestselling author, and Thomas, a New Yorker staff writer examine why winning isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be, and why losing never fails to reveal life lessons to players and those on the sidelines.
In the spiel, condemning condemnation.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.