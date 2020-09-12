Is It So Bad?
Depends on your perspective.
On the Gist, Trump isn’t helping you.
In the interview, the second part Mike’s conversation with author and former FBI counter-terrorism staffer Clint Watts on QAnon. They talk about how might time we should give QAnon, how to help those in our own life, and if we eventually have to just let these people flame out in office. He is the author of Messing With the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News.
In the spiel, who gets to think things aren’t so bad?
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Margaret Kelley, and Lori Galarreta.