The Gist

Is It So Bad?

Depends on your perspective.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump isn’t helping you.

In the interview, the second part Mike’s conversation with author and former FBI counter-terrorism staffer Clint Watts on QAnon. They talk about how might time we should give QAnon, how to help those in our own life, and if we eventually have to just let these people flame out in office. He is the author of Messing With the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News.

In the spiel, who gets to think things aren’t so bad?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Margaret Kelley, and Lori Galarreta.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow