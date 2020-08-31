Trumpian Chaos Theory

On the Gist, Mike is back. He starts with republicans who dismiss the

Hatch Act.

In the interview, Mike chats with the creators and executive producers of the animated adventure Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh explain how they expanded the usual tropes of their short episodes into a feature film, the provenance of their beloved creations, and how their work on The Simpsons together and their shared sense of humor influenced them creatively. The movie is available now on Disney Plus.

In the spiel, the chaos candidate.

