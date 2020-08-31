The Gist

Trumpian Chaos Theory

Trump thinks he benefits from instability.

On the Gist, Mike is back. He starts with republicans who dismiss the
Hatch Act.

In the interview, Mike chats with the creators and executive producers of the animated adventure Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh explain how they expanded the usual tropes of their short episodes into a feature film, the provenance of their beloved creations, and how their work on The Simpsons together and their shared sense of humor influenced them creatively. The movie is available now on Disney Plus.

In the spiel, the chaos candidate.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

