Trumpian Chaos Theory
Trump thinks he benefits from instability.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Mike is back. He starts with republicans who dismiss the
Hatch Act.
In the interview, Mike chats with the creators and executive producers of the animated adventure Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh explain how they expanded the usual tropes of their short episodes into a feature film, the provenance of their beloved creations, and how their work on The Simpsons together and their shared sense of humor influenced them creatively. The movie is available now on Disney Plus.
In the spiel, the chaos candidate.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.