Get Out Already
We should reconsider concern over a touch of fresh air.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, fireworks and progress.
In the interview, Mike talks with data scientist Jeffery Morris of the University of Pennsylvania. They talk data analysis and models related to Covid-19, his predictions for states’ reopening, and his interpretations of updated CDC guidelines. You can follow his work at his site Covid-19 Data Science.
In the spiel, Asian borders.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.