See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Trump is too busy covering his eyes and ears to know anything.
On the Gist, there is no question these men needed to breathe.
In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for “Is That Bullshit?” She and Mike discuss the scientific preprints published on Covid-19 and call out the credible and those rife with misinformation. How can you trust them? Maria’s newest book called The Biggest Bluff, is already a New York Times bestseller.
In the spiel, how Trump consumes news.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.