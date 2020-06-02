Trump Can’t Heal America

On the Gist, guns and violence.

In the interview, Jody Avirgan and Nicole Hemmer are here to discuss their new podcast This Day in Esoteric Political History. Mike talks to them about Hands Across America, the Johnstown flood, and the meaning of esoteric.

In the spiel, what is reasonable, and do we need to hear from Trump?

