The Mechanisms in Place
What if Trump loses the election and refuses to leave office?
Episode Notes
On the Gist, interruption by ring knocking.
In the interview, Mike is joined by Lawrence Douglas, author of Will He Go?: Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020, a page-turning book of what-ifs and premonitions of constitutional chaos if Trump decides to give America a hard time at the end of his term. Douglas is the James J. Grosfeld Professor of Law, Jurisprudence and Social Thought at Amherst College. He is the prize-winning author of seven books, most recently The Right Wrong Man: John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial.
In the spiel, undeniable progress.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Margaret Kelley, Daniel Schroeder and Joel Patterson.