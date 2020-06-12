An Imperfect Union
Should cops even be allowed to unionize?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the stock market is on a coronavirus coaster.
In the interview, Dr. Christina Greer of Fordham University is here to talk with Mike about politics and police reform. They discuss Joe Biden, if police unions should continue to exist, and what the future of policing could look like. Greer is the host of FAQ NYC.
In the spiel, a good faith effort to hear out the bad faith arguments.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.