An Imperfect Union

On the Gist, the stock market is on a coronavirus coaster.

In the interview, Dr. Christina Greer of Fordham University is here to talk with Mike about politics and police reform. They discuss Joe Biden, if police unions should continue to exist, and what the future of policing could look like. Greer is the host of FAQ NYC.

In the spiel, a good faith effort to hear out the bad faith arguments.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.