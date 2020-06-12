The Gist

An Imperfect Union

Should cops even be allowed to unionize?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the stock market is on a coronavirus coaster.

In the interview, Dr. Christina Greer of Fordham University is here to talk with Mike about politics and police reform. They discuss Joe Biden, if police unions should continue to exist, and what the future of policing could look like. Greer is the host of FAQ NYC.

In the spiel, a good faith effort to hear out the bad faith arguments.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow