Campaigning Under Quarantine

On the Gist, Trump doesn’t want to confront sins, he would rather perpetuate them.

In the interview, Mike talks with incumbent Rep. Don Bacon from Nebraska’s 2nd District about how Covid-19 has altered his campaign strategy leading up to the election. They also discuss the protesting and looting in Omaha, as well as his recent statement following Gen. Mattis’ piece published in the Atlantic. Having served under him in Iraq, Bacon mostly agrees with Mattis, but says he and his constituents will likely support Trump on several key issues come November.

In the spiel, the Sundees! Our awards for the Sunday shows.

