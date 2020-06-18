Give Up That Racist Tradition

On the Gist, an officer cooperates.

In the interview, Mike talks with co-host of Slate’s Political Gabfest, CBS 60 Minutes correspondent and contributing editor at the Atlantic, John Dickerson. His new book on the American Presidency, The Hardest Job In The World, details that there are no blueprints around the challenges of governing, and how we need to evaluate candidates and nominees for the job.

In the spiel, an anthem gets cancelled.

