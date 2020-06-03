Night and Day
We’re living in two different versions of our country.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, daytime and nighttime America.
In the interview, the Atlantic’s David Frum joins Mike to talk about his Trumpocracy follow-up, Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy. Frum explains that Trump is a victim of distraction as much as he is a practitioner, that the consequences of COVID-19 will be one of the deciding factors of the election in November, and that the GOP will eventually get over being on the wrong side of Trump.
In the spiel, America is on edge.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.