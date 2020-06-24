Unbiased News

On the Gist, refocusing our attention to local democracy.

In the interview, Mike talks with Seth Stevenson, author of Grounded: A Down to Earth Journey Around the World and host of Slate’s newest business podcast Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism. Seth’s new podcast delves into the backstories of iconic brand, from Purell to Victoria’s Secret, and he joins Mike to talk about Carnival Cruises, one of the biggest players in an industry that jumps from one disaster to another. And yes, the expression “poop cruise” is mentioned.

In the spiel, objectivity as a punching bag.

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley, Daniel Schroeder and Joel Patterson.